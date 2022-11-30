Rational Advisors LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,929. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

