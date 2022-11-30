Rational Advisors LLC Sells 556,479 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,479 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up about 3.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $45,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

