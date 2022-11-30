Rational Advisors LLC Sells 7,844 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $82,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 37,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,196. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.