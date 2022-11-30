Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

NYSE SWT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,836. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $113.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

