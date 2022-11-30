Raydium (RAY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.60 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $30.64 million and $5.60 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,872,275 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

