Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of AEM opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

