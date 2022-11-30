Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in November

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the October 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RZREF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

