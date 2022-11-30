Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in November

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the October 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of RZREF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
