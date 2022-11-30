Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.89. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 43,275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

