Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.89. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 43,275 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recon Technology (RCON)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.