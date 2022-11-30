Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 163,808 shares trading hands.
RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 142,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
