Red Tortoise LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 7.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 28,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

