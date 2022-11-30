Red Tortoise LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.