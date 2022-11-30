Red Tortoise LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 3,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

