Red Tortoise LLC Sells 29,425 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,503,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,376,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,636. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

