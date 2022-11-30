Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,012 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

