Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 606 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 88,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,192. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

