Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 707 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $165.61. 42,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.