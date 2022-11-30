Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,160 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,203,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.