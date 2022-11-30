Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.