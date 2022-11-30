Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,966. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.65.

