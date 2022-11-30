Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

