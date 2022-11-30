Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 37,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,491. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

