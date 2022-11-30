Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
