Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Regal Rexnord worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

RRX stock opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

