Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,948,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.08% of Yamana Gold worth $92,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $62,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

