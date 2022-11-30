Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,910,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of Wayfair worth $97,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

NYSE:W opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $273.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

