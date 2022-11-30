Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 620,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $86,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,542,000 after purchasing an additional 382,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

