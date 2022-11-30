Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Morningstar worth $95,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 28.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of MORN opened at $235.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total value of $1,330,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,683,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,396 shares of company stock worth $20,776,298 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

