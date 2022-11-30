Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $114.49 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $114,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 209.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 93.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 257.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 48.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Shares of RNG stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $379,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.