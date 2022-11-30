Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $89.18 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $89,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 412.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 229,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $7,308,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 555.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

KOF opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

