Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $95.51 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 779,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
