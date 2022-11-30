Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,503,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kraft Heinz worth $97,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 67,890 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

