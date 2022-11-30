Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,910,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 563.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of Wayfair worth $97,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Wayfair Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE W opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.64.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.