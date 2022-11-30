Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,502,270 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,488,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502,270 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $99,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in UiPath by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

