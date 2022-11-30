Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dell Technologies worth $105,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

DELL opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

