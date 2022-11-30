Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 353.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Datadog worth $117,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,441.20 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $187.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

