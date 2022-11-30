Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.74

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.74 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.27). Renold shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.27), with a volume of 90,985 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.72.

In other news, insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter acquired 45,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($12,920.21).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

