Request Price Hits $0.0914 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Request has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $91.35 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,921.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00245731 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08998234 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,937,292.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.