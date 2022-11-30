Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$51.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$45.26 and a twelve month high of C$74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.