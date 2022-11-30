Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 30th (AAMC, AAU, ADYEY, AIG, APP, AWR, BIIB, CHH, CHRW, CIDM)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 30th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY). New Street Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR). The firm issued a sell rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY). They issued a buy rating and a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

