Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 30th (AAMC, AAU, ADYEY, AIG, APP, AWR, BIIB, CHH, CHRW, CIDM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 30th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

New Street Research began coverage on shares of. New Street Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR). The firm issued a sell rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY). They issued a buy rating and a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.