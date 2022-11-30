Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REUN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reunion Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REUN. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

