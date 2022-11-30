Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ REUN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reunion Neuroscience
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reunion Neuroscience (REUN)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.