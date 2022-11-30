Reviewing VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and VeriSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 15.58 $784.83 million $7.52 25.94

Analyst Ratings

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SpringBig and VeriSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 VeriSign 0 1 0 0 2.00

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 499.92%. VeriSign has a consensus price target of $216.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than VeriSign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64% VeriSign 59.07% -47.71% 35.43%

Summary

VeriSign beats SpringBig on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. The company also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

