REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX American Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in REX American Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

