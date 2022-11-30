Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RXEEY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.93) to €18.30 ($18.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexel from €23.30 ($24.02) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.