RFG Advisory LLC Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

