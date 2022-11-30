RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 978.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after purchasing an additional 547,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 703,233 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 22,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.35.

