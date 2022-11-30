RFG Advisory LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up approximately 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.2 %

SCI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. 6,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

