RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,750 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 2,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,840. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.