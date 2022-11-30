Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 1,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 613,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after acquiring an additional 662,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

