RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.62. 7,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

