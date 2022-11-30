Robin Vauth Sells 860 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energizer Trading Up 2.6 %

ENR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 524,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 252.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

